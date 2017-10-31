Dark Matter Day rocks SMU’s campus

Posted 5:50 pm, October 31, 2017, by , Updated at 03:53PM, October 31, 2017

DALLAS -- On Halloween (excuse us) "International Dark Matter Day," SMU students hosted a public witch hunt to search for the unknown: dark matter.

"What we're doing is hiding 26 rocks that we have with the help of our society of physic students," explained SMU Physicist, Jodi Cooley.

What exactly is dark matter?

"Think about all the stuff there is in the universe," Cooley added. "What we can account for makes up only four to five percent of the universe. The rest of it is unknown. Turns out 26% of that unknown stuff is dark matter."

This universal  hide and seek also made it to the Twitter-verse: