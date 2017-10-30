Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two former Trump campaign officials turned themselves in to the FBI on Monday.

Former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and deputy Rick Gates are the first to be charged in Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.

The 31-page indictment against the two contains 12 counts including conspiracy against the United States, conspiracy to launder money and false statements.

However, the charges don't mention the 2016 elections.

And President Trump quickly distanced himself from the charges.

"Sorry, but this is years ago, before Paul Manafort was part of the trump campaign. But why aren't crooked Hillary and the Dems the focus? Also, there is no collusion!"

Sorry, but this is years ago, before Paul Manafort was part of the Trump campaign. But why aren't Crooked Hillary & the Dems the focus????? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2017

....Also, there is NO COLLUSION! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2017

Newly released documents show that former foreign policy campaign adviser, George Papadopoulos, pleaded guilty to making false statements to the FBI.

Meanwhile, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Monday's announcements have nothing to do with the president.

"Has nothing to do with the president's campaign or campaign activity," she said. "These were activities that took place outside the scope of the campaign."

She instead slammed Trump's former rival, Hillary Clinton, "the real collusion scandal as we've said several times before has everything to do with the Clinton campaign, fusion GPS and Russia."

That's three down. But the investigation's just beginning.