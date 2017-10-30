Top 10 Halloween costumes for 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Halloween is just two days away, which means if you don’t have your costume picked out yet, you better hurry!

As for what everybody else is wearing, well Google has put their list of the Top 10 Halloween costumes of 2017.

Coming in at number 10 is dinosaur, while at 9 is the old undead, Halloween favorite: a zombie.

Eight is pirate so expect plenty of bad Captain Jack Sparrow impersonations at your party.

Number seven is a mouse… the rodent, not the computer device. Witches show up at #6 and at #5 is a rabbit, which can go from cute and innocent all the way to a little more adult.

The list gets mythical at #4 with a unicorn, and at #3 are creepy clowns, not a big surprise after the blockbuster horror hit “It” just came out.

It’s all girl power at the top of the list, with something for your good or bad side with Harley Quinn coming in second place and Wonder Woman lassoing her way to the top spot!

So expect plenty of trick or treaters dressed up like these ten on Tuesday, and just be grateful it’s not an election year so we don’t have to deal with those truly terrifying Trump and Hillary costumes again!