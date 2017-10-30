Supergirl S03 E03: Character development-o-rama, and Supergirl jams Britney Spears on Mars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hello my Supergirl Superfriends!

I bet you weren't expecting a character development episode only three episodes into the third season? I wasn't.

At least they doubled up the stories between Maggie Sawyer's attempt to reconnect with her Dad and J'onn's successful discovery and rescue of his dad.

With Eliza Danvers planning a dual bridal shower for Alex and Maggie, Alex suggests Maggie try to reach out to her parents whom she hasn't spoken to since they kicked her out at 14 for a having a crush on a girl.

Things start off promising enough with Dad Oscar attending the bridal shower but when Alex and Maggie kiss, he storms out.

An impassioned speech by Oscar explains to Maggie that as a Mexican-immigrant in an all white town, all he ever worked for was for their family to fit in.

And he almost gets me. His comparison to the current political climate with border wall being erected was powerful. But his inability to draw the parallel between minorities abuses and outsider status with LGBT crushed any hope of reconciliation. It hurt.

Honestly, I didn't have much hope for Oscar following the logic train anyways since at the beginning of the episode Maggie asks where her Mom is and Oscar tells Maggie her Mom doesn't like to fly despite Oscar arriving via bus.

Our second character plot follows Supergirl and Maritan Manhunter to Mars after J'onn gets a psychic message from M'gann and the white Martian freedom fighters.

And surprise! J'onn isn't only green Martian to survive the genocide - his Dad M'yrnn J'onnz is alive too - Having been tortured over many years for the location to the staff of H'ronmeer.

This is where the budget is this episode folks with white Martians, a final showdown super-fight for the staff, a transforming space-ship/convertible and a little Britney booming from the trunk.

Don't think we didn't miss Bugs Bunny riff with Supergirl asking the white Martians directions after not taking that left turn at Albuquerque. Love. It.

Our mars mission concludes with M'yrnn coming back to Earth with J'onn and Supergirl. Oh and hey fans, J'onn's Dad is actor Carl Lumbly, the OG Martian Manhunter voice actor, having played J'onn J'onz on the Justice League Animated series all through the early two thousandsies

Up next Supergirl encounters a religious cult who's membership recruitment drive promises to be explosive!

And maybe a little more movement on Samantha Arias aka Reign - Supergirl's nemesis this season? Maybe? Please?

Get ready for an all new Supergirl guest starring Rob Lowe's younger brother and my childhood crush Chad Lowe in Faithful!