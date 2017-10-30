Study says watching scary movies helps burn calories

Your kids’ Halloween candy may not be the healthiest for you, but another holiday tradition can help.

Watching scary movies can be good for you.

Researchers say it can burn calories by cranking up your nervous system and heart rate.

The Shining burned the most calories in one study. Two and a half hours of that was equivalent to about 40 minutes of walking.

Jaws and The Exorcist ranked second and third in calorie burns.

Another study says scary movies can keep you from getting sick by increasing your white blood cells.

They can also put you in a better mood, as long as you like getting scared.