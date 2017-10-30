Plano police find lost child, searching for parent(s)

PLANO – Plano police are searching for the parents of a missing 4-year-old girl who they found Monday morning.
Kimber was found in the Legacy and Chase Oaks area a little before 6 am. She was taken to a child advocacy center by Child Protective Services.
Police are asking for the public’s help to locate her parent(s).
“She appears to be in good health and we are still searching for parents,” Plano Public Information Officer David Tilley said.
If anyone knows the child, contact the Plano Police Department at (972) 424-5678.