Plano police find lost child, searching for parent(s)

PLANO – Plano police are searching for the parents of a missing 4-year-old girl who they found Monday morning.

FOUND CHILD! 4-year old Kimber was found near Legacy/Chase Oaks. If you know her, please contact the Plano PD at 972-424-5678. #needyourhelp pic.twitter.com/cWWecjyGcv — Plano Police (Texas) (@PlanoPoliceDept) October 30, 2017

Kimber was found in the Legacy and Chase Oaks area a little before 6 am. She was taken to a child advocacy center by Child Protective Services.

Police are asking for the public’s help to locate her parent(s).

“She appears to be in good health and we are still searching for parents,” Plano Public Information Officer David Tilley said.

If anyone knows the child, contact the Plano Police Department at (972) 424-5678.