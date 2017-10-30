Northeast braces for Tropical Storm Philippe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK, NY -- It's been 5 years since Hurricane Sandy slammed the east coast, and now on the 5-year anniversary of one of the worst hurricanes in U.S. history, the Northeast is bracing for yet another storm.

Tropical Storm Philippe made an appearance early Sunday morning, bringing tornadoes and power outages for Floridians who are still trying to heal from Hurricane Irma's wrath.

"Seriously, it honestly felt like our house shook," Florida resident, Margaret Buchanan said. "I've been here my whole life and I have been through storms and hurricanes, but I've never had that sensation. It was very scary."

People a little farther north are playing defense. Weather experts say Philippe won't turn into a hurricane, but they better hold on to their hats! We're talking near hurricane force winds, up to 65 miles per hour, snd heavy rain.

Raise your hand if you're ready for hurricane season to be over!