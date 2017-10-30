Kid CEO’s share their stories of entrepreneur success

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- You're never too young to start your own business and the youngsters behind the book kidCEO, will tell you that first hand!

Nine successful business professionals have jotted down their journey to entrepreneurship. Friday evening they hosted their first book signing.

Each chapter in the book tells a different success story.

A 10-year-old kid by the nickname of "The Truth" Jones, has used his experience from being bullied on the football field to start his own business.

"My chapter is also about my book and how I got started and what I did over the years," Jones explained.

Another success story is 16-year-old Jasmine Benton who owns her own interior design business.

Madison Harrison who is only 10-years-old also has a successful photography business and has taken pics of Oprah and President Obama!

"It makes me a lot of money, but that's not the only reason why I do it," Madison told NewsFix.

Six other kid CEO's all have tips to share and plan to inspire kids and adults who are on the pathway to profit.