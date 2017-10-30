Kevin Spacey slammed for coming out after being accused of sexual assault with minor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Hollywood star is in hot water over his response to sexual assault allegations.

Actor Anthony Rapp says "House of Cards" star Kevin Spacey made unwanted sexual advances on him more than 30 years ago.

Rapp, who was 14-years-old at the time, says Spacey led him into a bedroom after a party, picked him up, laid down on top of him and tried to seduce him.

In a statement, the two-time Oscar winner said he did not remember the incident.

"If I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology," Spacey wrote on Twitter.

And then he added this ball drop. Seemingly as a way to deflect from Rapp's story, "I have loved and had romantic encounters with men throughout my life, and I choose to now live as a gay man.'

Now the actor is getting slammed on social media for his timing.

One user wrote, "why inject your own sexuality into an attempted rape of a 14-year-old? What does pedophilia have to do with being gay? Nothing."

Another user said, "coming out and sexual assault are two different things. Coming out is an authentic recognition of one's true self. Sexual assault is a crime."

Comedian Billy Eichner said, "Spacey has just invented something that has never existed before: a bad time to come out."

Netflix was supposed to start filming a new season of "House of Cards" by the end of this month. Today the company announced the sixth season will be the last.