High-speed chase in Kaufman County ends with body found in trunk, drugs hidden in anus

KAUFMAN COUNTY — A short high-speed chase following a reported road rage incident ended with a body being found in a trunk on Sunday.

Forney police responded to a called-in report of a road rage incident on US-80, in which the caller said his car was shot at.

A Kaufman County Sheriff’s Deputy spotted the suspected vehicle. As the deputy attempted to stop the car, the driver took off.

A short, high-speed pursuit ensued and ended when the driver wrecked the vehicle.

The driver, Freddy Gilbert, 33, was arrested and told the deputies there was a body in the trunk. Deputies found the body of a female in the trunk.

According to the Dallas Morning News, authorities found another surprise after the Gilbert was taken into custody. Two bags of drugs reportedly fell from his anal cavity during a search.

The body found in the trunk has yet to be identified.

This is an on-going investigation. More details to come.