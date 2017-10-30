Game changer? Popular soccer video game will feature gay players in new version

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONDON, ENGLAND -- The UK video game, Football Manager, is kicking things up and addressing homophobia in soccer. The latest version of the game will have a feature that enables players to come out as gay.

Just like Madden NFL '18 or NBA 2k18, you can create story lines for your player. In this case, video game company, Sports Interactive, has made it to where "fictional" athletes in Football Manager will have the option to be homosexual individual.

The studio director of SI told BBC Sports that, "being gay is just a totally normal thing in life, and it's the right thing to put in the game because it's something that we're going to see in the future."

Although it's a rare situation, during the 2014 NFL draft, Michael Sam kissed his boyfriend on national TV. Jason Collins also came out after several seasons in the NBA.