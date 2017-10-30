DART launches new animated ad campaign

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS — Discussing DART can get DFW residents pretty passionate, so when DART launched a new animated ad campaign featuring three textbook members of the community and regular DART riders, they probably weren’t surprised by some of the ribbing they took on social media.

At the top of the criticisms is that these three people, whose profiles on the DART website even come with fake Twitter accounts, are entirely fictional.

We asked DART about this and in a statement they said they’ve “long used animation as one of the visual tools to deliver our message…” and that they’ve “also created content featuring DART customers and stakeholders.”

But whether Julie, Alex, and Kevin are real humans are not, maybe the best ad campaign is from the people themselves.

This month a new Facebook page, “Tales of the DART Side,” has gained some traction, sharing some of the good, bad, and ugly of riding on DART. Definitely a more real look, but one done mostly out of love.

Of course between 2015 and 2016 DART’s daily ridership average dropped by nearly 75,000 people, so whether it’s Facebook groups or animated riders, there’s probably no such thing as bad press to get people back on the trains!