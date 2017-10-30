Class lesson renews McKinney pool party pain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MCKINNEY -- When the TV on wheels was rolled into the classroom back in the day, you know what that meant. Video Day was always the best (easiest) day, but it was Dajerria Becton's worst nightmare last Friday.

"To show that, here of all places, while she's here on campus was terribly, terribly insensitive," Becton's lawyer, Kim T. Cole, said Monday. "She was so torn up. She was just crying."

That's because the viral McKinney pool party video -- the one that shows a then 15-year-old Becton being thrown down and pinned underneath a McKinney Police officer -- was used as a case study in a McKinney High School Criminal Justice class.

Becton's not in the class, but word spread to her quickly. No one had much of a problem with the fact it was being taught, and the lesson was to point out what was done right and what was done wrong in that situation. The problem was that Becton is still a student at McKinney.

"I think there are plenty of things that could be learned from the videotape of that incident, but to teach that class while she's still a student here is terribly insensitive."

McKinney ISD agreed completely, and McKinney ISD Chief Communications and Support Services Officer Cody Cunningham said:

"While we sincerely believe the teacher was using the video of the incident as a learning opportunity, she did not fully consider the sensitivity of the issue given that one or more of the students involved still attend McKinney High School. We have issued an apology to the student and family, and the safety and well-being of all of our students will remain our top priority."

Becton's safety was why her lawyer and Next Generation Action Network's Dominique Alexander really decided to meet with the school.

"It does subject her to the type of bullying and all of the nasty things that were said about her," Cole said, confirming some of the bullying social media messages started back up as information got out about the class lesson.

Listen. High school can be hard enough. Hopefully, everyone can agree this lesson just wasn't necessary.