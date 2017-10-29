Girl with 3D printed hand throws first pitch at Game 4 of World Series

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON, TX -- And she's outta there!

Remember when we told you about 7-year old Hailey Dawson? The little girl with big dreams to throw the first pitch for every major league baseball team just got one step closer to the pitcher's mound.

Hailey threw the first pitch at Game 4 of the World Series:

Hailey Dawson brings the Houston crowd to its feet! #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/0WlCoxXQ2j — Play Ball (@PlayBall) October 29, 2017

There's a catch. She was born without three of her right fingers, which is a rare birth defect called Poland Syndrome. With a little help from a 3D printed hand, Hailey went on baseball's biggest stage and threw that curve ball!

She can now cross the Houston Astros off her list of ballparks, along with the Washington Nationals and Baltimore Orioles!

"Everytime she gets noticed or recognized because of her hand, it helps other people," Hailey's mom said.

The Texas Rangers want in on it too. Chuck Morgan, the voice of the Rangers, tweeted back in September:

Hailey is welcome at Globe Life Park any time. i look forward to introducing her for a Ceremonial First Pitch at a Texas Rangers game. — Chuck Morgan (@TEXPAMAN) September 7, 2017

You're an inspiration Hailey! Only 27 more teams to go!