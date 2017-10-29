Cowboys hang on for rainy win over Redskins

LANDOVER, MD — It was a huge rivalry showdown with both the Cowboys and Redskins looking for a big division win, and in a wet, sloppy game it was Dallas who found a way, holding on for a huge road win over Washington 33-19.

The turning point of the game was the blocked field goal that Orlando Scandrick returned 86 yards, setting up an Ezekiel Elliott touchdown run and turning what was about to be a 16-7 deficit into a 14-13 lead.

The defense was suffocating for most of the game, blasting Kirk Cousins left and right, forcing several key turnovers, including the game clinching pick six in the final minute.

Mike Nugent also came up big in this one. Yeah in his first game as the Boys kicker he earned his paycheck, knocking through 4 field goals in a driving rain, supplying all of the offense’s second half scoring.

So it wasn’t the prettiest win, but it gets the Cowboys back over .500 at 4-3 and very much alive in the NFC East race. Looks like this season is just getting warmed up.