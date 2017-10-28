OKC Thunder discovers GIANT dent in team plane

CHICAGO, IL — It’s a bird! It’s a plane! Well, it might have actually been Superman.
OKC Thunder hit some major turbulence off the court after they landed in Chicago Saturday night. Just look at that dent!
Something hit the team’s plane as they were flying 30,000 feet in the air! Several players bounced to social media to get to the bottom of this mile high mystery. Carmelo Anthony went to The Gram saying “What possibly could we have hit in the SKY at this time of night?”
Steven Adams called out to the big science dogs for an explanation!
Thankfully, the team landed safely, but we have to know what the heck hit this plane?! Well, Delta came out in a statement saying it was probably a bird, but the Twitterverse isn’t buying it.
Was it Superman, a comet, or Big Bird that hit the iron eagle? The world may never know.