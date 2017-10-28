OKC Thunder discovers GIANT dent in team plane

CHICAGO, IL — It’s a bird! It’s a plane! Well, it might have actually been Superman.

OKC Thunder hit some major turbulence off the court after they landed in Chicago Saturday night. Just look at that dent!

What possibly could we have hit in the SKY at this time of night? Everyone is Safe, Though. “All Praise Due” #ThunderStrong A post shared by Carmelo Anthony (@carmeloanthony) on Oct 27, 2017 at 11:12pm PDT

Something hit the team’s plane as they were flying 30,000 feet in the air! Several players bounced to social media to get to the bottom of this mile high mystery. Carmelo Anthony went to The Gram saying “What possibly could we have hit in the SKY at this time of night?”

Steven Adams called out to the big science dogs for an explanation!

Hey @NASA @neiltyson @BillNye

We had a rough flight to say the least. 30000 feet in the air.

Flying to chicago. What caused this? pic.twitter.com/uEVrEm7noi — Steven Adams (@RealStevenAdams) October 28, 2017

Thankfully, the team landed safely, but we have to know what the heck hit this plane?! Well, Delta came out in a statement saying it was probably a bird, but the Twitterverse isn’t buying it.

How the thunder plane hit a bird and it's no blood on it? — Dwayne Polee (@teampolee5) October 28, 2017

If a bird did that to that plane then what the hell are these planes being made out of?!?!?!?!?! #Melo #Thunder #Plane #ESPN #russ #PG13 — Bean P-way 98 (@Bean_Pway98) October 28, 2017

Was it Superman, a comet, or Big Bird that hit the iron eagle? The world may never know.