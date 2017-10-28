Bring your drugs: Prescription Drug Take Back Day in Dallas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- It's time to trash the old Oxycodone that's been sitting in your medicine cabinet forever.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is sponsoring a Nationwide Prescription Drug Takeback Day to help you safely get rid of your meds.

"Go home, look through your medicine cabinets, and collect those unused and expired medications that all of us have lying around," said Becky Tinney of The Council on Alcohol & Drug Abuse.

Flushing meds or throwing them in the trash? Both bad ideas.

That's why the DEA hosts seasonal "Take Back" events each year across the nation, including right here in Dallas-Fort Worth, so you can do things the right way with no questions asked.

"We don't ask where they come from, or for you to write anything down or record your name," Tilley said. "At the end of the day...they get taken to the DEA's office where they're incinerated."

The new-era war on drugs is different than what we've seen in the past. With President Trump declaring opioid abuse a "public health emergency" earlier this week, addiction is now being viewed as a treatable disease instead of an inevitable felony.

"Studies show that when people get involved in prescription drug abuse, for the first time, most of the time where they find it is in their own medicine cabinets or medicine cabinets of family and friends," Tilley said.

If you couldn't make it out today, the Highland Park Police Department has a permanent drug return box where you can pop in your pills, and call it a day.