WATCH: These kids spend the day duct taping their teacher to a wall!

DALLAS -- John F. Peeler Elementary students spent their Friday duct taping a teacher to the wall. Parents, before you question this assignment, it was all for a good cause!

The fundraiser was the end to their National Red Ribbon Week. The week-long campaign gives teachers a chance to school students on the dangers of doing drugs.

Every dollar raised for the fundraiser was to help pay for a field trip organized by their school counselor, Morgan Kilpatrick .

"I really wanted to expose the kids to a variety of different aspects they're going to encounter growing up," Kilpatrick explained. "I wanted to have a field trip where they go visit SMU or possibly the dorms of TCU."

See ... this is the kind of lesson, you want to stick with your kids!