Want an iPhone X? It’s already sold out!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you're reading this and still thinking about ordering the new iPhone X, you're too late.

iPhone X pre-orders sold out within minutes overnight. Guess that price tag of $999 didn't faze many!

Pre-orders for the smartphone opened at 12:01 am Pacific Time on Friday, one week before of the November 3rd launch.

That means most people won't be able to get the iPhone X on November 3rd. They'll have to wait five to six weeks for the next shipment.

But if you're a patient one here's what you can expect:

The mobile marvel comes in silver and space gray, has an all glass design, (which Apple claims is the most durable glass ever used in a smartphone) and has facial recognition which allows you to unlock your phone by scanning your face.

Here's something else that turned out to be very helpful. A surgeon diagnosed his own cancer with an iPhone!

While testing out the portable ultrasound device called Butterfly IQ, the surgeon was able to find cancerous cells in his own neck.

The machine actually connects to your phone so you can see what it's is picking up on the screen.

From facial recognition to cancer recognition, there's little question these smartphones are living up to their name.