Things to do in the DFW this weekend for Halloween

Searching for something to do in the DFW this Halloween weekend? We’ve got you covered!
Boo Bash 2017 w/ special guest Erykah Badu
Saturday, Oct 28 @ 8p
Kemet Kitchen
2933 Commerce Street
Dallas, TX 75226
The Foodie Experience Fall-O-Ween
Friday, Oct 27 @ 7p
Longhorn Ballroom
216 Corinth Street
Dallas, TX 75207
2017 DFW Beauty Expo
Saturday, Oct 28 @ 10a-6p
Magnolia Hotel Park Cities
6070 N Central Expy
Dallas, TX 75206
Price: Free with registration, $20 CASH at the door
Rose All Day Texas
Sunday, Oct 29 @ 1p
Arlington Hall at Lee Park
3333 Turtle Creed Blvd
Dallas, TX 75219
Day of the Dead Halloween Party at the W
Saturday, Oct 28 @ 10p – 2a
W Hotel
2440 Victory Park Lane
Dallas, TX 75219
FREE EVENTS
Ferris Wheeler’s Twisted Circus Halloween Party
Saturday, Oct 28 @ 8p
Ferris Wheeler’s Backyard & BBQ
1950 Market Center Blvd
Dallas, TX 75207
Throwback Halloween Party
Saturday, Oct 28 @ 4p – 2a
Happiest Hour
2616 Olive Street
Dallas, TX 75201
Truckyard’s Halloween
Saturday, Oct 28 @ 11a-12p
Truck Yard
5624 Sears Street
Dallas, TX 75206
Hip Hop Halloween
Saturday, Oct 28 @ 7p – 2a
The Rustic
3656 Howell Street
Dallas, TX 75204
Mad Scientist Halloween
Saturday, Oct 28 @ 8p – 2a
Tipsy Alchemist
2101 Cedar Springs Road
Dallas, TX 75201
Nightmare on Henderson
Saturday, Oct 28 @ 9p – 2a
Lekka
1921 N Henderson Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206