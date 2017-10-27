Things to do in the DFW this weekend for Halloween

Posted 4:05 pm, October 27, 2017, by , Updated at 04:04PM, October 27, 2017

Searching for something to do in the DFW this Halloween weekend? We’ve got you covered!

Boo Bash 2017 w/ special guest Erykah Badu

Saturday, Oct 28 @ 8p

Kemet Kitchen

2933 Commerce Street

Dallas, TX 75226

Price: $20

The Foodie Experience Fall-O-Ween

Friday, Oct 27 @ 7p

Longhorn Ballroom

216 Corinth Street

Dallas, TX 75207

Price: $55-90

2017 DFW Beauty Expo

Saturday, Oct 28 @ 10a-6p

Magnolia Hotel Park Cities

6070 N Central Expy

Dallas, TX 75206

Price: Free with registration, $20 CASH at the door

Rose All Day Texas

Sunday, Oct 29 @ 1p

Arlington Hall at Lee Park

3333 Turtle Creed Blvd

Dallas, TX 75219

Price: $50 GA, $125 VIP

Day of the Dead Halloween Party at the W

Saturday, Oct 28 @ 10p – 2a

W Hotel

2440 Victory Park Lane

Dallas, TX 75219

Price:  $30

 

FREE EVENTS

Ferris Wheeler’s Twisted Circus Halloween Party

Saturday, Oct 28 @ 8p

Ferris Wheeler’s Backyard & BBQ

1950 Market Center Blvd
Dallas, TX 75207

Throwback Halloween Party

Saturday, Oct 28 @ 4p – 2a

Happiest Hour

2616 Olive Street

Dallas, TX 75201

Truckyard’s Halloween

Saturday, Oct 28 @ 11a-12p

Truck Yard

5624 Sears Street

Dallas, TX 75206

Hip Hop Halloween

Saturday, Oct 28 @ 7p – 2a

The Rustic

3656 Howell Street

Dallas, TX 75204

Mad Scientist Halloween

Saturday, Oct 28 @ 8p – 2a

Tipsy Alchemist

2101 Cedar Springs Road

Dallas, TX 75201

Nightmare on Henderson

Saturday, Oct 28 @ 9p – 2a

Lekka

1921 N Henderson Avenue

Dallas, TX 75206