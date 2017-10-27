Tanger Outlet celebrated grand opening in Forth Worth, Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The holiday season is just around the corner. Are you ready to shop til you drop?

The new Tanger Outlet center in north Fort Worth had its grand opening on Friday.

The new 350,000 square feet facility has more than 70 stores.

But aren't booming online retailers, like Amazon, making it hard for stores to stay open?

Clark.com says more than 5, 000 stores are closing in 2017.

And malls are so 1972. Driven by Valley View lately?

But General Manager Melissa Garcia says outlet shopping is still very much relevant.

"In good times, people love a bargain. And in tougher times, people need a bargain," Garcia said.

An outlet mall also brings jobs and sales tax money to the city and state.

So let's see if this new mall can buck the trend!