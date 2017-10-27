Some of the JFK Assassination files have been released…but what’s in the rest of them?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS- The JFK pages are finally out! Well, some of them.

The National Archives dropped about 2800 of the 3000 JFK assassination files, but now we're wondering...where are the rest of them?

"They're dragging it out," one man in Dealey Plaza said. "They're saying that they have to look at them, but I mean, it's been 50 years. What else do they have to look at before they release them?"

The released files are revealing everything from tips of the assassination before it happened, to the FBI tracking Jack Ruby.

But there must be something really crazy in the hidden documents if they're still under wraps, right?

"Maybe there was more than one shooter, may be someone paid Lee Harvey Oswald," another person guessed. "We could finally understand why he did it."

Within the next six months, President Trump will have to decide whether or not to approve release the rest of the documents.

What do you think is hidden in the files?