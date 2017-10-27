Many stores closing on Thanksgiving, will Black Friday be great again?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Over the past few years, we've seen a steady decline in Black Friday sales and crowds.

It was in part to many stores opening their stores on Thanksgiving night before eventually being open most of, if not all, of Thanksgiving Day, drawing many away from the one day only Black Friday deals.

But could we soon see Black Friday be great again?

Many stores this holiday season are closing for Thanksgiving, opting to let both consumers and workers spend time with their families.

Over 60 stores have already decided to shut down for Turkey Day, among those Nordstrom, Costco, TJ Maxx and Marshalls.

Morning Dose. spoke with Trae Bodge, a smart shopping expert for GiftCardGranny.com, on the reversing trend.

"I'm actually not surprised," bodge said. "There was a lot of backlash since this began a couple years ago. Stores started opening and more and more started opening. And people were really upset. I think the stores struggled with the traffic was there. Consumers were interested in shopping on Thanksgiving evening in particular. Last year we started to see a dip there and some stores closing as well. So I'm not surprised this is expanding. Eventually all stores will be closed on Thanksgiving and we can get back to stores being open on Black Friday bright and early and starting that shopping weekend right."

Even with some major stores closing, the big draws, your Targets, Walmarts, Best Buys and Kohls are still going to be open on Thanksgiving evening.