Labor union to withdraw lawsuit over Jerry Jones anthem comments

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Apologies are in the air people! It looks like the Local 100 United Labor Unions is planning to drop the lawsuit against the Cowboys.

Earlier in the month, Local 100 filed a complaint on behalf of players after Jerry himself said his players would be benched if they "disrespected the flag" during the anthem.

It seems they've had a change of heart! The chief organizer of Local 100, Wade Rathke said in a statement, "We are hopeful that Jones has learned that there are legal limits that guide his treatment of his workforce...regardless of his own personal opinion." There's a catch though. He also said, "If Jerry Jones threatens or disciplines any players of the Dallas Cowboys, we will immediately refile these charges."

The 'Boys aren't the only ones getting an apology! Houston Texans owner Bob McNair is apologizing for saying, "We can't have the inmates running the prison" during an NFL owners meeting about the players kneeling during the national anthem.

The Texans' PR team released a statement from McNair saying, "I never meant to offend anyone and I was not referring to our players...I apologize to anyone offended by it."

His apology is falling on deaf ears, though, and is making people wondering: