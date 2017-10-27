Former E! News employees accuse Ken Baker of sexual harassment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLYWOOD, CA -- The Harvey Weinstein scandal has blown Hollywood wide open.

More and more women are coming forward and accusing well-known men of being inappropriate. Weinstein and James Toback. It seems like the list just keeps getting longer.

The most recent one is Ken Baker from E! News. A former employee and intern are claiming the TV personality touched them, asked for sex, and even allegedly planted a kiss on the intern.

In a statement to The Wrap, Baker said, "I am very disturbed by these anonymous allegations, which make my heart ache. I care deeply for people's feelings and sincerely live in a way that treats people with dignity and respect."

Until E! News can get to the bottom of things, Baker won't be on air.

However, a Facebook page has been educating people on what sexual harassment looks like before all the Hollywood drama! Back in March, the page called "That's Harassment" posted six videos portraying actors in real-life incidents. The doctor, the co-worker, the politician, all showing what sexual misconduct could look like.

Let's just hope one day, all this Hollywood drama will stick to the big screen.