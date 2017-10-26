Undocumented Texas teen abortion granted



After a long legal battle, an undocumented teen has had an abortion.

The 17-year-old came to the country without her parents is in a south Texas federal shelter for minors.

She’s been fighting to terminate her pregnancy for weeks.

The procedure was performed after a U.S. Court of Appeals approved the girl to be transferred to an abortion facility.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says he is disappointed that the Department of Justice didn’t appeal to the Supreme Court before the abortion could take place.