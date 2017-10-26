Trump in town: What exactly did POTUS do for 4 hours in Dallas?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- It was a quick trip to Dallas for President Trump.

After landing at Love Field his first stop was a the Belo Mansion where Governor Abbott and Lt. Governor Dan Patrick briefed him on hurricane recovery efforts.

"So Mr. President I applaud you for constantly working with me and the people of Texas to make sure that we recover," Abbott explained.

Outside the mansion, anti-Trump protesters stood with signs that read, "You are not welcome in Texas" and "Elect a clown expect a circus."

"I hope that Trump sees me and if he doesn't see me directly hopefully he sees the resistance," one protester explained.

Trump's proud supporters were out in full force including the "Trump dress lady."

After POTUS' briefing he was scheduled to meet with the Republican National Committee and then host a fundraiser.

Trump's visit comes after Senator Bob Corker and Jeff Flake both publicly criticized him and addressed the Republican party's great divide!