Texas Speaker of the House not running for re-election

The race is on to find a new Speaker of the House for Texas.

Speaker Joe Straus says he's not running for re-election and will give up not only his leadership position, but his seat as well.

"Five terms is a long time," Straus said. "And I'm really proud that I'm able to walk out of this job, the first time in decades that Speaker is able to leave this office, on his own terms."

Straus tweeted yesterday:

"Julie and I really appreciate all the kind calls, messages and words of support. Our service to Texas continues on."

He'll finish his term that ends in 2018.