Super Mario hits the State Fair of Texas!

DALLAS- Everybody around these parts comes to the State Fair of Texas... even Super Mario!

He may have had to take the pipes to beat traffic, but Mario made his way to the Ferris wheel to help preview the new Super Mario Odyssey game on the Nintendo Switch.

Odyssey drops on Oct. 27, but the State Fair of Texas gamers just couldn't wait.

One family drove for three hours just to get a sneak peek at the game.

"He is just a Nintendo switch fan," said one mom. "He loves this stuff, so mom drove all the way from Oklahoma."