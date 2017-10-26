Stephen Paddock’s brother arrested for child pornography

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Las Vegas mass shooter is back in the news. But this time, it's because his brother just got busted on child porn charges.

Yeah, 58-year-old Bruce Paddock was arrested at an assisted living home in North Hollywood Wednesday morning.

Authorities say he had more than 600 images of child pornography. Many were of children under the age of 10.

Bruce Paddock's now been slapped with 20 criminal complaints, most involving the sexual exploitation of a child.

Turns out, this FBI investigation started way before his older brother, Stephen Paddock, decided to open fire on a Las Vegas musical festival, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds more.

Bruce paddock is not a suspect in that shooting.

But one thing's clear, the Paddock family keeps making headlines for all the wrong reasons.