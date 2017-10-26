President Trump declares opioid crisis a public health emergency

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Emergencies happen all the time. It's unfortunate, but true.

Now we're dealing with a different kind of emergency, the opioid crisis.

President Trump is even calling it the worst drug crisis in American history.

"More people are dying from drug overdoses today, than from gun homicides and motor vehicles combined," he said.

He the fight against the drug official on Thursday.

"Effective today my administration is officially declaring the opioid crisis a national public health emergency under federal law. I'm directing all executive agencies to us every appropriate emergency authority to fight the opioid crisis."

Trump also promised to bring an end to an old policy "that prevents states from providing care at certain treatment facilities with more than 16 beds."

"Right now, we see delays from when patients are able to enter treatment because we do not have residential treatment in our community or opioid specific detox," Coordinator at Mercy Turning Point, Malissa Sprenger said.

The president said in order to tackle this issue, the government, local communities and private organizations must work together.

"The Justice Department is aggressively and violently pursuing those who illegally prescribe and traffic in opioids in both our communities and internet, Trump said. "We will be bringing some very major lawsuits against people and against companies."

It's been a long time coming, but at least we're finally taking the initiative to bring an end to this extremely deadly epidemic.