Parents, heads up! Study found many baby food products may be tainted

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Parents ... you'll want to listen up.

An alarming new study found that many baby food products tested positive for arsenic, and that's not the only problem.

High rates of lead and BPA were also found in baby food.

The Clean Label Project conducted this study. It's a nonprofit which advocates for transparent labeling .

They tested 530 baby food and infant formula products.

Sixty-five percent of those products tested positive for arsenic, 36% for lead, 58% for cadmium and 10% for acrylamide.

All of those chemicals pose potential dangers to developing infants.

Morning Dose. talked with Jackie Bowen, the Executive Director of the Clean Label Project, for her thoughts on the study.

"What I'm hoping this study does is serve as a wake up call to the industry," Bowen said. "That it's about time we start paying more attention to the adverse effects associated with environmental contaminants. "

Mainstream brands including Gerber, Enfamil, Plum Organics and sprout were among the worst offenders in the study. And get this, 60% of products claiming to be BPA free, tested positive for the chemical.

Results that Boston Children Hospital's Doctor Alan Woolf says are worthy of parent's attention.

"It's difficult to be an informed parent but certainly these news stories, such as the one that just came up from this one testing agency should be looked at parents with vigilance," Woolf said.

You can find all the study's findings at CleanLabelProject.org.