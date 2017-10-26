Nearly 3,000 JFK assassination documents released, hundreds of others kept classified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS- If you were alive in 1963, you probably remember where you were, and what you were doing when President John F. Kennedy was assassinated.

"I attended a catholic school, so they immediately sent us to mass to pray for him," one man remembered.

Some generations have waited their entire lives to find out what really happened out at Dealey Plaza, and today, they may finally get some answers.

Back in 1992, Congress passed a law that the National Archives could release all of the JFK assassination records to the public within 25 years, with approval from the president.

And it looks like that day has come for most of the documents. Of the 3000 files, President Trump has approved the release of 2800 tonight. The remaining 200 will have another 180 days of review to decide their potential release.

"I certainly think there was more than one man behind it," one woman in Dealey Plaza said.

For those interested in taking a look at the documents, they'll be posted on the National Archives website.