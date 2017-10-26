Lady Gaga & Joe Biden speak out against sexual harassment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sexual harassment is without a doubt a trending topic these days but one dynamic duo is making sure it trends for all the right reasons.

That's right! Pop icon, Lady Gaga, and former vice president, Joe Biden, have joined forces to remind everyone of one simple thing.

The It's On Us initiative was launched by the Obama administration in September of 2014. It's purpose? To help prevent sexual assault on college campuses.

Gaga has been on the campaign since day one. One of her most memorable moments was when she brought the struggles of sexual abuse survivor’s center stage at last year's Oscars.

In the new video, Gaga even mentions her personal battle with abuse. But if you think this is all about the ladies, think again. Just recently Terry Crews and James Van Der Beek came out about what they've been through in Hollywood.

Reminding us, sexual assault has no gender and that ultimately It's On Us to make it stop.