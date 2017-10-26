Houston homeowner takes scarecrow down because of death threats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Some Halloween decorations posted on social media are causing controversy and even death threats.

A picture was taken and posted by someone who saw a scarecrow with black hands and feet that looked like it was hanging from a tree at a home in Katy, Texas.

The picture was shared nearly 1,000 times and the comments mentioned "racism" and "burn the house down."

The homeowner, Roderick, says he built the scarecrow ten years ago and puts it up every year.

"There's never been an issue," Roderick said. "I never thought it to be an issue. No one has even suggested this might be an issue."

He has since taken the decorations down and will keep them down for the near future.