For the first time, Republicans are pro pot!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Republicans are going green, marijuana green that is.

According to a Gallup poll released Wednesday, the GOP seems to be in favor of marijuana legalization.

For the first time ever a record high number of Republicans, 51% to be exact, are in favor of legalizing weed.

This is a pretty big deal considering Republicans, like Attorney General Jeff Sessions, have spoken out against legalizing it.

But, Republicans like him are now in the minority. And just to give you an idea of how times have changed, in 1969 only 12% of Americans supported mary jane. Today 64% are pro pot.

It's no secret, 29 states, along with the District of Columbia, have jumped on the magic dragon. Legalizing it for both recreational and medical purposes.

But the real question is: with Republicans for the reefer, what does it all mean?

It might be too early to tell but we'll be looking out for the high times ahead!