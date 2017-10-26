Connecticut school requiring students to take African or Latin American studies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. -- Another U.S. city is changing its high school graduation requirements to make sure students are getting a variety of lessons.

Students in Bridgeport, Connecticut will soon be required to take either African American studies, Latin American studies or perspectives on race in order to graduate.

About half of the district's students are Latino and 35% are black.

The new mandate starts in 2022 once teachers write the curriculum and get trained in teaching the courses.

School officials say the plan is to eventually add a middle school component and more in depth high school electives.

Bridgeport is one of several cities to create this requirement.

A school in Philadelphia has required students to take an African American history course since 2005 and Los Angeles students are required to take an ethnics study course.