$130 ramen fork will cover up slurping noises

The future of noodle eating is here!

Instant ramen titan, Nissin, has created a fork that will cover up any and all kind of slurping noises you make when chowing down on ramen.

The limited edition fork can detect the sound of noodle slurping and then trigger a nearby smartphone to play a recording to mask the noise.

The concept is to send a message that the fork can actually help bring people together. But, Nissin is only making 5,000 of these things and they’re not cheap.

The little device will cost you a whopping $130!