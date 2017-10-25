World wine output hits 50 year low, weather to blame

Winding down with a glass of wine might cost you a little more here pretty soon, and you can blame it on the weather.

The International Organization of Vine and Wine says extreme weather in Italy, France, and Spain has caused the Global Wine Production to hit a 50 year low.

Those three countries are the world’s top three producers of wine.

Output is expected to fall the most in Italy where wine production is expected to drop by 23%. It’ll fall by 19% in France and 15% in Spain.

This, of course, is prompting the big question: will this drop in production cause wine prices to rise?

Morning Dose. spoke to Stephen Rannekleiv, global strategist for beverages at Rabobank, and he says it’s a wait and see situation.

“Wine makers are gonna kind of wait and see before they make any actions and it`s also very important to keep in mind that brand owners will be very reluctant to pass on pricing increases for one off vintage, Rannekleiv said. “They don`t want to reposition their brand and lose that market space because once you lose that market, once you taking pricing out, you will lose volumes and that can be very hard to recover.”

The wildfires in California aren’t helping the wine situation either. Many say it’s still too early to tell just how much vineyards are affected there, although Rannekleiv doesn’t expect it to have a big impact overall.

“Napa and Sonoma represent a very small proportion of the overall production in California and the wildfires there are more likely to hit at the very other end of the market. The very high end, the luxury wine market and they`re gonna be effected not the fires in terms of what it means for what happens in the vineyard and what happens in the winery but they`re also going to be impacted by a disruption to tourism.”

Rannekleiv also told us, aside from the higher end wines, any kind of price increase will likely be felt more in Europe than here in the U.S.