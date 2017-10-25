× What are midterms looking like for Democrats?

So with the Republican party showing obvious signs of fractures, many are wondering what the midterm elections look like for Congress?

Will the Democrats manage to pick up seats?

In order to retake the House of Representatives, Democrats would need to gain 24 seats.

But, that likely won’t happen because according to The New York Times, the Dems just don’t have enough viable challengers to take on Republican incumbents.

There’s another problem too. The DNC is low on cash following 2016’s historic loss.

Politico says individual candidates are having no problem raising their own funds but donors aren’t contributing as much to the national committee, which could affect organizing efforts across the country.

A new study is putting its money on the GOP, too. Fair vote has issued its new monopoly politics 2018 report on the U.S. House election.

It says Republicans are likely to maintain the majority next year.