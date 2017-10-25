Waco Twin Peaks shootout witnesses testify in court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WACO - The testimony against Christopher Jacob Carrizal, the president of the Dallas chapter of the Bandidos, continues.

Carrizal is on trial for being involved in the shootout at a Twin Peaks restaurant in Waco back in May 2015.

Among those testifying was Shaniqua Corsey, who bused tables at the restaurant, and says she saw one biker kill another.

"Yeah he pulled it out and aimed it directly at the guy in front of him and pulled the trigger," Corsey said.

Prosecutors continue to present evidence to make their case, but one crucial piece in this case is missing.

Carrizal's initial interview with police was recorded, but can't be used. He was not read his Miranda rights.