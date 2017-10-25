Two retiring senators blast Trump

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Stinging words, Twitter feuds and discord among colleagues.

The Republican Party is left with more fractures this morning following an ugly day on Capitol Hill.

Two retiring GOP senators blasted President Trump Tuesday.

Arizona Senator Jeff Flake has been a vocal critic of Trump and he offered another rebuke of the president from the Senate floor.

Senator Flake announced he would not run for another term, and read an open letter Tuesday afternoon about lack of civility and regret.

"Regret because of the coarseness of our leadership," Flake said. "Regret for the compromise of our moral authority, and by our, all of our, complicity in this alarming and dangerous state of affairs. "

Flake's remarks came on the same day the president picked a new fight with Senator Bob Corker, who said in a round of TV interviews that Trump should leave details of his tax plan to Congress.

After those remarks, President Trump launched a searing attack on Twitter, blasting Senator Corker.

He called him a "lightweight" and said he "couldn't get elected dog catcher in Tennessee."

Trump then tweeted:

Senator Corker is the incompetent head of the foreign relations committee and look how poorly the U.S. has done. People like 'liddle' Bob Corker have set the U.S. way back.

And yes, that is little spelled with two D's.

Corker, who decided against seeking reelection next year, did fire off a rebuttal on Twitter, saying:

Same untruths from an utterly untruthful president #AlertTheDaycareStaff.

When asked by CNN's Manu Raju if the president is a liar, Corker said, "the president has great difficulty with the truth. On many issues."

Asked whether he would support Trump again, Corker did not hesitate.

"No, I think that he's proven himself unable to rise to the occasion."

Taken together, the decision by Flake and Corker's words underscored the challenges facing the GOP and potential complications to the president's agenda.

"Reckless, outrageous and undignified behavior has become excused and countenanced as telling it like it is when it is actually just reckless, outrageous and undignified," Flake said. "And when such behavior emanates from the top of our government, it is something else. It is dangerous to a democracy."

House Speaker Paul Ryan was among GOP leaders trying to extinguish the unusual civil war, saying Congress should focus on helping people.

Texas Representative Will Hurd also said the Republican Party doesn't all think the same way.

"I always have to remind people we didn't elect an emperor, we elected a president and he is one member of the party," Hurd said. "Now he has a pretty big bully pulpit. But the Republican brand is larger than just any one individual."

Still, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders defended the president's actions, specifically his fight with Corker.

"He's a fighter, we've said it many times before," Sanders said. "The people of this country didn't elect somebody to be weak they elected somebody to be strong"

Sanders also called Flake's decision to leave the senate "good news'" and blasted his speech as inappropriate.