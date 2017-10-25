Two people fatally shot at Grambling State University, suspect still at large

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAMBLING, LA -- Two people were at Grambling State University early Wednesday.

Now cops in Northern Louisiana are looking for the person who did it.

"This is a horrible tragedy. We always encourage our students to be safe to be aware. To watch who they hang out with. This is the most unfortunate situation," GSU media relations director, Will Sutton, said.

A 23-year old student and his friend were found dead on campus.

Cops say it started as a fight inside a dorm room and then spilled out to the courtyard.

Then the gunman shot the two and got away.

Cops don't think he was a Grambling student, but they do think he knew the victims.

It all happened during homecoming week, a time when the university sees a spike in visitors.

Students were told to stay in their dorms overnight, but classes went on as scheduled Wednesday

The sheriff's office has taken over the investigation, and is asking anyone with information to come forward.