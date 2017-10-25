Ruff Life: Barnaby heads to the big screen after Dallas Pets Alive!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS- Barnaby's a dog who's definitely had his fair share of struggle.

"He was extremely emaciated and malnourished and extremely anemic," said Haley Edman from Dallas Pets Alive! "The pictures are just going to break your heart."

But don't use up all of your tissues just yet! Thanks to Dallas Pets Alive! and a little loving, this guy is looking great.

Barnaby's so suave, he's looking at a spot on the big screen. That's right y'all, we've got a movie star on our hands!

"He's going to be tied to a movie called 'Sgt. Stubby,'" Edman said.

"Sgt Stubby: An American Hero" will come out next year, and Barnaby will be the real life promo dog for the historically based animated movie.

Move over Brad Pitt!

"He was sick and, a lot like Stubby, the original stubby, he was starving on the street," said Jacy Jenkins from Fun Academy Motion Pictures. "He was starving on the streets and nobody wanted him, and now everybody wants him! I love that factor, that he's so loved and adored and he was literally just the outcast."

Barnaby's already got A-list names calling dibs on who will get to be his forever family!

He'll have his people call your people.

"Helena Bonham Carter actually was in the studio a couple of weeks ago and she saw Barnaby and fell in love with him and was like 'Oh my gosh, we would love to have this dog,'" Jenkins said.

And hey, who knows, maybe the dog you adopt from Dallas Pets Alive! is destined for Hollywood. Better make sure you're red carpet ready!

If you think you could help Dallas Pets Alive! by adopting or fostering an animal, check out their website.