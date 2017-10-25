Rock ‘n’ Roll pioneer Fats Domino dead at 89

NEW ORLEANS – Legendary singer and piano player Fats Domino has died at the age of 89.

According to his daughter, the New Orleans native who took over in the 50s and 60s died in his home surrounded by family and friends.

Known for his hits “Ain’t That a Shame”, “Blueberry Hill” and “I’m Walkin’,” he sold more than 65 million albums and received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 1987.

He was also inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1986.

Domino, who helped pioneer Rock ‘n’ Roll, died of natural causes, according to coroner’s office.