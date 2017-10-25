President Trump in Dallas today attending campaign fundraiser

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - President Donald Trump will be in Dallas today attending a campaign fundraiser.

He's expected to raise $4 million for the GOP and his re-election fund.

Although he's more popular in Texas than in most other states, the fundraiser will be held at an undisclosed location.

While you are unlikely to get tickets, they're beginning at $2,700. A picture with the president? That'll cost you $35,000.

President Trump was expected to attend the North Texas fundraiser back in September, but that event was canceled due to Hurricane Harvey.