NAACP issues travel advisory on American Airlines flights

An unusual travel warning from the NAACP, alerting African-American travelers to exercise caution when it comes to traveling with American Airlines.

The organization issued the advisory after monitoring a pattern of what it calls, 'disturbing incidents' reported by African-American passengers on the airline.

They say booking and boarding flights could "subject them disrespectful, discriminatory or unsafe conditions."

Fort Worth based American Airlines released a statement:

"We are disappointed to hear about this travel advisory as our team members, a diverse community of gate agents, pilots, and flight attendants, are proud to serve customers of all backgrounds."

American Airlines has invited the NAACP to meet with them in Fort Worth.

The advisory is in effect until further notice.