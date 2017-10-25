Houston doctors perform new surgery for babies with birth defects

Doctors in Houston are performing an incredible new surgery they hope will increase the quality of life for babies with birth defects, specifically Spina Bifida.

The New York Times profiled these doctors in an article. Surgeons have been doing procedures in utero on fetuses with Spina Bifida since at least the 1990s. But a new, less invasive procedure being performed at Texas Children`s Hospital involves only tiny, 4 millimeter slits in the uterus, and doctors are already seeing success.

In fetuses with Spina Bifida, the backbone and spinal cord fail to develop properly. Children born with this condition usually can`t walk, even after postnatal surgery. They often need implanted shunts to eliminate fluid buildup in the brain and suffer from lack of bladder control and other complications.

If a surgery is performed in utero, the odds of a child walking go up and the chances of complications go down.

Doctors say this new, less invasive method is safer for both mother and baby. Doctors Michael A. Belfort and William E. Whitehead have performed the new surgery on 28 fetuses so far. None have died, and only a few have needed shunts.

Some of the moms have even been able to deliver their child naturally.