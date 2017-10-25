Community wants Sherin Mathews body to NOT go back to the family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHARDSON, TX - The search for three-year-old Sherin Mathews ended days ago, but the search for answers - continues.

"I think there's something very suspicious going on," says local, Haley, "and the truth isn't all the way out yet, and we still have more to find out in the future."

So much has changed since her father, Wesley, initially said Sherin was missing from their Richardson home weeks ago. He said he punished her for not drinking her milk, and told her to stand by a tree at 3:00 a.m.

Police found her body Sunday. Then Monday, Wesley said he "physically assisted" her while she was drinking her milk, then she essentially choked and died.

That doesn't sit well with people in the community.

"She was innocent!" says Mary who lives in the area, "too little, too tiny to go. Too soon."

"Please allow us to conduct the memorial and burial of our (community baby)," says Community Leader, Father Thomas Ambalavelil, reading from his petition. He believes the Mathews family should NOT get their daughter's body back. "We have more than 5000 electronic signatures and I got that black and white 300."

It's not clear whether that request is legal, but Father Thomas says he's motivated because Sherin's adoptive mother, Sini, has not spoken up about her daughter.

"She is not the mother of Sherin," says Father Thomas, "she doesn't have pain and you notice when she was in court she had no feeling at all."

Police were making moves Wednesday - moving wesley to the Dallas County Jail where the sheriff's office confirmed he was placed on suicide watch.

He's charged with injury to a child - a first degree felony. He's being held on a $1 million bond.

Sini Mathews hasn't been charged with anything. Her lawyer confirmed he is no longer representing her.

Detectives continue to investigate.