Chew on This: Ferris Wheelers take BBQ lovers on a ride

DALLAS – Doug Pickering has always had a passion for barbecue, but working in Wall Street doesn't really let you express that set of skills on a daily basis.

"Born and raised in Dallas, went to SMU, and studied finance, then left to go work in the investment banking world and ended up back in Dallas,” Pickering told Newsfix. “I decided to walk away from it and do what I love. And I started a catering business from my house, (with a) little tiny smoker."

Fast forward to today: Pickering is now the executive chef and operating partner of Ferris Wheelers Backyard & BBQ in Dallas.

"We found the Ferris Wheel at a carnival in New Mexico and bought it,” Pickering said. “And basically, we found the location. This whole concept was built around the Ferris Wheel."

With an obvious nod to the movie Ferris Bueller's Day Off, and the concept even carries over to the menu.

Chew on This: Ferris Wheelers is serving up “The Day Off” sandwich.

"It has smoked brisket, pulled pork, jalapeno cheddar sausage, and then we put our house made pickles, coleslaw and hot BBQ sauce on it,” Pickering said.

If that's too much, you can keep it simple with items like smoked brisket and ribs. And of course – the sides like fried okra, Southwestern potato salad, and mac and cheese.

"Our mac and cheese has our BBQ seasoning in it,” Pickering told Newsfix. “And it's just a creamy cheese blend, elbow pasta, topped with BBQ flavored potato chips."

From the que, to the drinks, to the ride – it's safe to say Ferris Wheelers is the perfect place for folks to spend the day off!